Officials: Extremist threat to Minnesota Capitol has faded

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s public safety commissioner says Authorities now believe there is no credible, immediate threat from extremists to Minnesota in the runup to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. But Commissioner John Harrington says law enforcement agencies won’t be taking any chances. The FBI this week warned of potential attacks at state capitols following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. That followed a bulletin from the FBI Minneapolis field office last month about potential threats from the right-wing Boogaloo movement to the Minnesota capitol this Sunday. But Harrington says circumstances have changed and that information is outdated.