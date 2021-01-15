NY prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors conducted an hourslong interview Thursday of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney. Three people familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press investigators with the Manhattan district attorney’s office asked about Trump’s business dealings. The interview focused in part on Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank, his biggest and longest standing creditor. The three people weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity. District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has been waging a protracted legal battle to get access to Trump’s tax records. The White House declined to comment.