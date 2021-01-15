NJ to fine sports books asking players to cancel withdrawals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top gambling regulator is threatening to fine sports books operating in his state that ask customers to cancel requests to cash out money from their accounts, saying the practice is ongoing and “unacceptable.” David Rebuck is the director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. He says sports books have offered to give players cash bonuses to their accounts if they cancel withdrawal requests. In a letter Wednesday, Rebuck did not name the sports books who have engaged in this practice. The head of a group against what it considers predatory gambling practices says New Jersey should suspend and fine the companies instead of warning them.