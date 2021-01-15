Mexico publishes US evidence on ex-defense secretary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has published 751 pages of evidence it received from the United States against Mexico’s former Defense Secretary, Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos. The unprecedented move came a day after Mexico announced it was dropping the drug trafficking case against Cienfuegos, whom the U.S. arrested in October but then returned in November after dropping charges under pressure from the Mexican government. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismissed the evidence against Cienfuegos Friday as circumstantial and accused the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration of fabricating the accusations and displaying a lack of professionalism in their investigation.