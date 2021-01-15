Kaprizov scores in OT in NHL debut, lifts Wild over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first NHL goal with 1:13 remaining in overtime and finished with three points as the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the season opener for both teams. The 23-year-old Russian scored on a breakaway, putting the puck past Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick. Kaprizov, the third Russian-born player to make his NHL debut with the Wild, also had a pair of assists. He was a fifth-round selection by Minnesota in 2015 before signing a two-year, entry-level contract last summer. Minnesota trailed 3-1 after two periods.