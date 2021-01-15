Kansas City, Illinois sue ATF over arms manufacturer license

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City and the state of Illinois are suing the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for granting a license to an arms manufacturer that had gone bankrupt after being sued last year. The advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Friday. The license was granted to JA Industries, a new name for the bankrupt Jimenez Arms. Kansas City and the gun advocacy group sued Jimenez Arms and others a year ago, alleging that they sold guns illegally in the Kansas City area.