Indonesia expands effort to recover crashed plane, victims

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More searchers and rescuers have joined the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea. The mission coordinator says the aerial search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air jet is being expanded too. Searchers are using an underwater metal detector and remotely operated vehicle to find human remains, the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and more wreckage. A navy official says the wreckage is piled up in one area and divers are having difficulty removing the sharp and broken pieces of the plane to retrieve the voice recorder. The plane carried 62 people and so far 12 of the victims have been identified.