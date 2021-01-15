In Mexico, women take the front lines as vigilantes

EL TERRERO, Mexico (AP) — In the birthplace of Mexico’s vigilante ’self-defense’ movement, a new group has emerged entirely made of women, who carry assault rifles and man roadblocks, to fend off what they say is a bloody incursion into the state of Michoacán by the violent Jalisco cartel. Jalisco’s territorial expansion has already bloodied Michoacán the neighboring state of Guanajuato, and has created scenes of almost medieval warfare: defensive trenches, homemade tanks and barricades. Some of the women have lost husbands or sons in the fighting, but the real self-defense movement that flourished from 2013 to 2015 no longer exists.