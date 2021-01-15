Germany approves resuming Russia gas pipeline work

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Friday gave immediate permission for work to resume on a subsea pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia. The decision can be appealed, meaning there could be another halt the construction on the Nord Stream 2 project. The pipeline has drawn major criticism from the United States, some other European countries and environmental groups. The U.S. government has argued that the Baltic Sea pipeline would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas. The Kremlin has responded by accusing Washington of trying to promote its own liquefied natural gas sales. The Russian state-controlled natural gas company Gazprom says 6% of the pipeline, or about 93 miles, remains to be completed.