Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 47, Greenwood 40
Arrowhead 65, Mukwonago 59
Bangor 72, New Lisbon 42
D.C. Everest 69, Wausau West 66
Elcho 71, Crandon 56
Hurley 70, South Shore 56
La Farge 60, Weston 52
Little Chute 70, Marinette 51
Manitowoc Lincoln 56, Sheboygan North 44
Neenah 56, Appleton East 34
New Auburn 53, Cornell 40
Northland Pines 79, Antigo 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 34, Seneca 31
West Salem 63, Westby 42
Whitefish Bay 46, West Bend East 34
Wilmot Union 80, Union Grove 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 56, Shiocton 33
Antigo 47, Northland Pines 35
Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68
Barneveld 60, Juda 34
Barron 54, Rice Lake 42
Brillion 59, Two Rivers 55
Elk Mound 56, Boyceville 31
Gilman 44, Greenwood 31
Grafton 56, Port Washington 27
Grantsburg 47, Frederic 37
Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Tremper 46
Menasha 77, Green Bay East 24
Nekoosa 65, Mauston 42
Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13
Prairie du Chien 62, Shullsburg 32
Royall 75, Wonewoc-Center 37
South Shore 51, Ashland 43
Union Grove 67, Waterford 40
Union Grove 69, Wilmot Union 28
Waterford 62, East Troy 52
West De Pere 61, New London 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/