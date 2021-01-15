Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

11:22 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4

Blake 5, Wayzata 1

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 6, East Grand Forks 1

Mora/Milaca Co-op 9, Ashland, Wis. 2

Northfield 2, Dodge County 1

River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 0

Waconia 5, New Prague 4

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 1

Andover 8, Champlin Park 0

Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0

East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0

Holy Family Catholic 9, Hutchinson 1

Hopkins/Park Co-op 3, Princeton 1

Lakeville North 6, Apple Valley 5, OT

New Prague 4, Waconia 1

North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 3

Pine City 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Rogers 7, Anoka 1

Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1

Simley 6, Henry Sibley 1

South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

