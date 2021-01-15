Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 4
Blake 5, Wayzata 1
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 6, East Grand Forks 1
Mora/Milaca Co-op 9, Ashland, Wis. 2
Northfield 2, Dodge County 1
River Lakes 2, Northern Lakes 0
Waconia 5, New Prague 4
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Fergus Falls 1
Andover 8, Champlin Park 0
Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0
East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 0
Holy Family Catholic 9, Hutchinson 1
Hopkins/Park Co-op 3, Princeton 1
Lakeville North 6, Apple Valley 5, OT
New Prague 4, Waconia 1
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 3
Pine City 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Rogers 7, Anoka 1
Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 1
Simley 6, Henry Sibley 1
South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/