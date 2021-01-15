Evers to declare new public health emergency, extends mask mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers today said he would declare a new public health emergency to extend the statewide mask mandate another 60 days.

Evers issued the first statewide mask order in July, and has extended it every 60 days since then.

In Eau Claire County, the health department has been preparing a mask mandate of its own. It is not immediately clear how the governor's announcement will impact the county's proposal.

