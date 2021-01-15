ECA Stars pick up first loss

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After starting the season with five wins and a tie, the ECA Stars hockey team lost to Central Wisconsin 4-1 on Friday night.

The Storm got on the board first at Hobbs Ice Arena, to pull ahead 1-0 after the first period.

Eau Claire responded in the second but couldn't find the net again, and picked up the loss.

"We knew coming in that they were going to play hard," said Stars head coach Tom Bernhardt. "They've got a very good program and if our kids don't come to play, it's going to be tough for us at any night. Hopefully tonight is a good learning lesson for them."

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers also in action on Friday, beating St. Croix Valley 6-2.