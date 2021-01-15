Diary shows how quest for love landed Navy vet in Iran jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy veteran Michael White kept a handwritten document detailing the nearly two years he spent imprisoned in Iran. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the manuscript. In it, he catalogues physical abuse from his jailers and taunts from fellow inmates while held on dubious allegations. He writes tenderly of the love interest he was visiting in Iran even while likening himself to a mouse lured by cheese into a trap. And he brands himself a “political hostage,” held on pretextual charges to secure concessions. The State Department secured White’s release last June and he appeared two months later in a Republican National Convention segment.