Cambodian labor leader’s trial for border remarks begins

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The trial of a Cambodian labor union leader charged with inciting social unrest has begun, part of a large-scale legal offensive by the government against its critics. The president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, Rong Chhun, is standing trial for “incitement to commit felony” for comments concerning territory in border areas, a politically sensitive issue. If found guilty, he could face from six months to two years in prison. His trial is part of a crackdown on opposition politicians and supporters carried out in the courts by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government.