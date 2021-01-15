Biden’s aid plan could revamp economy, prompt GOP resistance

BALTIMORE (AP) — The $1.9 trillion rescue plan unveiled by President-elect Joe Biden offers the chance to sculpt the U.S. economy toward the Democrats’ liking: a $15 minimum wage, aid to poor families and federal dollars going to public schools. It’s an ambitious effort that would arrive after roughly $4 trillion has already been devoted to fighting the pandemic. Biden’s plan could quickly be trimmed by congressional Republicans, who are skeptical about raising the minimum wage and increasingly focused on the mounting federal budget deficit.