Stocks fall toward weekly loss as economy’s pain deepens

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pulling lower again on Friday after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% in early trading, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking the sharpest losses. President-elect Joe Biden unveiled details of his $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy. But markets had already rallied big on expectations of such a proposal. A report also showed sales at retailers sank by 0.7% in December, a crucial month for the industry.