ZURICH (AP) — A player on Switzerland’s 3×3 basketball team has publicly come out as gay. Marco Lehmann announced his sexuality in an article published on the international basketball federation’s website one month after playing at the 3×3 World Tour finals in Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old Lehmann says his decision “is for the future generations so they can live a free sporting life without hiding.” Lehmann says he was “definitely living the dream” in professional basketball but started having panic attacks just over a year ago. He says he wants to help Switzerland qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.