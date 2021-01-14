Zimbabwe court denies bail for journalist over false story

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean court has denied bail to prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who has been in detention for almost a week on accusations of publishing a falsehood. The magistrate ruled that Chin’ono could commit similar crimes if released on bail, citing two other cases in which, like the current one, the journalist was arrested for items he posted on Twitter. His lawyers said they will appeal. Chin’ono is being held at the harsh Chikurubi prison on the outskirts of the capital, Harare. He was arrested last week for posting that police had killed an infant while enforcing lockdown rules. Police later said the information was false and the baby is alive.