Biden pandemic plan: control virus and stabilize the economy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus action plan aims to bring new urgency to the nation’s vaccination campaign coupled with another round of economic relief for hunkered-down Americans. The Biden plan being unveiled Thursday comes as a divided nation remains caught in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. More than 385,000 people have died in the U.S. Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days. Biden is expected to ask Congress for another round of $2,000 economic stimulus checks for Americans.