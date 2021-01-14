Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

10:29 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 47, Sparta 42

Baldwin-Woodville 58, Elk Mound 36

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39

Brillion 61, New Holstein 54

Cambria-Friesland 64, Pardeeville 46

Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35

Cedar Grove-Belgium 65, Kohler 56

Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20

Coleman 66, Lena 23

Columbus 55, Watertown Luther Prep 54

Columbus Catholic 71, Almond-Bancroft 68

Crivitz 69, Gillett 22

Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59

Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34

East Troy 61, Edgerton 54

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 53

Evansville 58, Clinton 26

Green Bay East 53, Shawano 43

Howards Grove 62, Mishicot 37

Hustisford 81, Oakfield 46

Juda 58, Pecatonica 51

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49

Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63

La Crosse Central 74, La Crosse Logan 40

Lac Courte Oreilles 77, Mercer 50

Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53

Lakeland 77, Tomahawk 51

Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53

Lourdes Academy 75, Central Wisconsin Christian 37

Manitowoc Lutheran 50, Hilbert 26

Marathon 76, Colby 45

Marshall 81, Wisconsin Heights 76, 2OT

McDonell Central 66, Thorp 35

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Catholic Memorial 68

Mondovi 66, Elmwood/Plum City 56

Monroe 62, Waunakee 51

New Glarus 67, Waterloo 40

Onalaska 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38

Oostburg 63, Random Lake 44

Oregon 46, Adams-Friendship 40

Pacelli 63, Wild Rose 45

Plymouth 60, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52

Port Edwards 76, Rosholt 56

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Shoreland Lutheran 31

Randolph 63, Markesan 51

Rio 58, Fall River 50

Ripon 62, Winneconne 52

Roncalli 65, Valders 42

Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Niagara 44

Sauk Prairie 53, Portage 48

Seymour 76, Green Bay West 30

Sheboygan Area Luth. 78, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 39

Sheboygan Christian 78, Ozaukee 39

Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 66

South Shore 42, Butternut 35

Spring Valley 66, Glenwood City 50

St. John’s NW Military Academy 89, Saint Francis 46

St. Mary Catholic 89, Reedsville 61

Stratford 55, Assumption 32

Sturgeon Bay 78, Algoma 52

Superior 79, Hermantown, Minn. 46

The Prairie School 77, Martin Luther 71

Turner 59, Big Foot 47

Valley Christian 51, Horicon 39

Verona Area 54, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 34

West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 67

White Lake 82, Wolf River Lutheran 59

Whitehall 95, Independence 61

Whitewater 72, Jefferson 36

Xavier 87, Menasha 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baraboo vs. Edgewood, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. Lake Country Lutheran, ppd.

Dodgeville vs. Richland Center, ppd.

Fennimore vs. Iowa-Grant, ppd.

Hayward vs. St. Croix Falls, ccd.

Highland vs. River Ridge, ppd.

Manawa vs. Amherst, ppd.

Nekoosa vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.

Stockbridge vs. Wausaukee, ccd.

Watertown vs. Reedsburg Area, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 41, Sturgeon Bay 29

Appleton East 59, Oshkosh North 19

Assumption 51, Auburndale 44

Athens 64, Abbotsford 62

Baraboo 60, Portage 41

Cedarburg 60, West Bend East 48

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51, Cumberland 38

Crandon 47, Rhinelander 39

Denmark 50, Marinette 46

Fall River 42, Hustisford 30

Florence 55, Elcho 54, OT

Fort Atkinson 49, Williams Bay 44

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Waupaca 43

Freedom 56, Little Chute 11

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 58, Black River Falls 33

Greendale 65, Wauwatosa East 49

Hayward 43, Spooner 18

Hortonville 63, Oshkosh West 28

Howards Grove 55, St. Marys Springs 37

Ithaca 47, North Crawford 30

La Crosse Central 60, La Crosse Logan 33

La Farge 63, Weston 51

Laona-Wabeno 57, Three Lakes 44

Lourdes Academy 42, Central Wisconsin Christian 26

Loyal 63, Colby 52

Luther 42, Arcadia 40

Manitowoc Lutheran 54, Random Lake 48

Marathon 46, Newman Catholic 35

Mercer 50, Lac Courte Oreilles 25

New Richmond 44, Amery 32

Notre Dame 64, Kaukauna 39

Oakfield 71, Lomira 30

Oconto Falls 55, Luxemburg-Casco 41

Omro 56, Ripon 55

Oostburg 58, Laconia 42

Palmyra-Eagle 44, Parkview 37

Peshtigo 39, Oconto 33

Phillips 72, Prentice 47

Port Edwards 47, Pittsville 36

Prescott 63, Baldwin-Woodville 56

Randolph 56, Dodgeland 36

Rio 54, Cambria-Friesland 51

Rosholt 63, Tri-County 21

Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53

Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 62

Somerset 68, Saint Croix Central 34

South Shore 66, Butternut 35

Southern Door 61, Sevastopol 60

Stratford 51, Edgar 36

Thorp 47, Stanley-Boyd 42

University School of Milwaukee 42, Catholic Central 39

Waupun 63, Berlin 39

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21

Westosha Central 61, Cambria-Friesland 33

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, North Fond du Lac 39

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59, Chippewa Falls 37

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31

Wrightstown 66, Clintonville 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gilman vs. Spencer, ppd.

Madison Area Home vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts, ccd.

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Carmen South vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

Northland Lutheran vs. Manawa, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

