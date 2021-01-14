Suit: Cops killed autistic teen by sitting on him, chokehold

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit against a Louisiana sheriff and seven deputies says deputies sat on and kept a chokehold on a shackled, obese, severely autistic 16-year-old for nine minutes until he died a year ago. The suit was filed Thursday in New Orleans by Donna Lou and her husband, Daren Parsa. It says they had to watch as their son, Eric Parsa, suffocated in a shopping center parking lot in suburban Metairie on Jan. 19, 2020. The sheriff’s office describes the suit as “rife with false claims and malicious accusations.” Lou wept as she read a statement during a news conference on Zoom.