Riot? Insurrection? Words matter in describing Capitol siege

NEW YORK (AP) — First a rally, then assault. Then riot, insurrection or attempted coup? The language used by the American media to describe last week’s siege at the U.S. Capitol proves one thing no matter your political point of view: Words matter. The coverage has sent Americans to their dictionaries and has news organizations carefully considering the terminology that is used. The word “riot,” despite controversy surrounding racial connotations, has been applied pretty much universally. Terminology was also affected by the relatively slow way the full story of what happened at the Capitol came out, through further reporting and images.