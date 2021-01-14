Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the Las Vegas entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has died at age 81. He entertained millions with illusions using rare animals. His publicist says Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home from pancreatic cancer. The news was first reported Thursday by German news agency dpa. Fischbacher’s long-time partner, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital. He was 75. The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.