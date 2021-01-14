Powell signals Fed will keep aiding economy with bond buying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is seeking to tamp down any concerns that the Fed might soon withdraw some of its support for the U.S. economy. He’s also stressing that any such pullback would be signaled far in advance. During an online discussion hosted by Princeton University, the Fed chair said the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession is still far short of its goals. The Fed had said after its last policy meeting last month that it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month until the economy made “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and stable 2% inflation.