NY Democrat’s ties to Maduro may help Biden unlock stalemate

MIAMI (AP) — The first-ever Black chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is likely to be a key interlocutor for the Biden administration’s efforts to de-escalate tensions with Venezuela’s socialist government and negotiate an end to the country’s political stalemate. Rep. Gregory Meeks and President Nicolas Maduro are old acquaintances from their time in the Boston Group, a coalition of lawmakers from the two countries that gathered to repair bilateral relations in the aftermath of the 2002 coup that briefly removed Hugo Chávez. Meeks said in an interview that he is ready to confront Maduro about authoritarian impulses but says the Trump administration’s policy of sanctions and insults has done little to weaken the Venezuelan leader’s grip on power or help struggling Venezuelans.