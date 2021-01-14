N Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a massive nighttime parade. The weaponry displays punctuated leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand a nuclear and missile program that threatens his Asian rivals and the U.S. State media said Kim took center stage at the parade Thursday night that was held to celebrate the ruling party meeting that ended this week. Kim’s comments on expanding his weapons programs are likely intended to pressure the incoming U.S. government. President-elect Joe Biden has called Kim a “thug” and criticized his summits with President Donald Trump as spectacle that didn’t make meaningful progress.