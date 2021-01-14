Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets reached an agreement in principle with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons. The 41-year-old Saleh emerged as a favorite for the Jets job when he was brought in for a second and this time in-person interview Tuesday night. Those discussions extended into Wednesday. Saleh is recognized as an energetic leader who is well liked by his players and had been the 49ers’ defensive coordinator under Kyle Shanahan since 2017.