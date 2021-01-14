Europe’s rights court accepts Ukraine case against Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has agreed to look into Ukraine’s complaint against alleged human rights violations in the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula. The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concluded that Ukraine’s case against Russia is backed by sufficient evidence and decided Thursday to start looking into the case. It is to deliver a verdict at an unspecified future date. Ukraine has argued in its complaint that Russia was responsible for a variety of human rights violations in the Black Sea peninsula. Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea hasn’t been recognized by a vast majority of nations and drew U.S. and EU sanctions against Moscow.