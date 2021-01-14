Skip to Content

Dutch Labor Party leader steps down over welfare scandal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of the Dutch opposition Labor Party says he will not lead the party into the Netherlands’ March election and will not run for reelection following a scandal involving child benefit fraud investigations. Lodewijk Asscher was minister for social affairs and a vice-prime minister in a governing coalition led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when the tax office wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters. His decision puts further pressure on Rutte ahead of a Cabinet meeting Friday at which ministers will decide on their reaction to a scathing report issued last month that said the tax office policy aimed at rooting out fraud had violated “fundamental principles of the rule of law.”

Associated Press

