Comparison between Capitol siege, BLM protests is denounced

Black activists are coming out strongly against a growing narrative among conservatives that equates the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol with last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests. Republican lawmakers defending President Donald Trump made the comparison again Wednesday while building their case against impeachment. In fact, the two events were fundamentally different. One was an intentional, direct attack on a hallowed democratic institution, with the goal of overturning a fair and free election. The other was a coast-to-coast protest movement focused on racial injustice that occasionally, but not frequently, turned violent. A Rutgers University professor says the GOP has become the party of false equivalences.