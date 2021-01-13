Sudanese military helicopter crashes near Ethiopian border

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say a Sudanese military helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition has crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in an eastern province that borders Ethiopia. The Apache attack helicopter exploded after crashing on Wednesday at Wad Zayed airport in the town of al-Showak in al-Qadarif province. The Sudanese officials say the three-person crew survived the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. In the past two months, Sudan’s military has deployed troops to border areas with Ethiopia and said it has reclaimed territories controlled by Ethiopian militias and farmers for many years.