Friends as playoff foes: Packers’ LaFleur faces Rams’ McVay

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn’t have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 during the first year of McVay’s head coaching tenure after they spent four seasons as assistants on Mike Shanahan’s Washington staff. The top-seeded Packers host the Rams on Saturday with an NFC championship game berth at stake.