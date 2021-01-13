Cornell couple surprised with free car

CORNELL (WQOW) - Gil and Jean Skroch have been driving their pickup truck for nearly 20 years.

"It's just not safe or dependable and it's been that way for a while," said their friend Rebecca Keiser.

"Sometimes the door wouldn't stay shut," Jean said.

Living in Cornell, Keiser said they needed something more dependable.

"Especially in case they have appointments they need to get to you know, we live in a rural area and you have a distance to go to get groceries or go to these doctors appointments or any other appointments or just to go somewhere," Keiser said.

So she nominated them for the Chippewa Valley Mazdas One-derful Community Giveaway. And on Wednesday morning, their new car, a Ford C-Max rolled into their driveway, making Jean feel…

"Overwhelmed with joy."

This is the ninth year Chippewa Valley Mazda has given away cars to people in need.

"A big piece of where we live is transportation, it's pretty vital," said Bill Bertrand, owner of Chippewa Valley Mazda. "We did it one year and it's something that took off and its just so good for the community, it's our way of giving back."

Gil is a Navy veteran, active in the community and with the local camaraderie club, and as the couple is in their 70s and retired, they now have peace of mind when it comes to getting around.