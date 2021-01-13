Colombia struggles to keep social leaders safe

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is widely seen as one of the world’s most dangerous places to be a community leader or an advocate for human rights or environmental issues. The U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights says 120 community leaders were murdered in Colombia last year, up from 107 a year earlier. Decades of civil conflict involving government forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug trafficking groups have created an atmosphere in which many factions feel little hesitation at trying to kill those who resist them. Activists are often targeted for denouncing trafficking or illegal logging or mining, or for trying to protect communities confronting armed gangs.