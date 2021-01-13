Wall Street drifts, as even Treasury yields slow their rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting Wednesday as Wall Street continues a pause from its big recent rally. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher after flipping between small gains and losses in early trading. It remains close to its record high set at the end of last week. Even Treasury yields are stalling following their rapid rise. The 10-year yield dipped as concerns calmed that the Federal Reserve may curtail its purchases of Treasurys. The Fed’s bond buying has kept rates low in hopes of boosting markets and the economy, but it’s also stoked criticism that stocks have become too expensive.