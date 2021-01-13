AP PHOTOS: Tunisia revolution victims plea for recognition

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Some lost a leg, some gaze out from permanently scarred faces, others live forever bound to a wheelchair. All these men were damaged in Tunisia’s democratic uprising 10 years ago, and they are begging the government to recognize them as official victims of the revolution. As Tunisia this week marks the 10th anniversary of the revolt that unleashed the Arab Spring uprisings, those injured in the tumult feel disappointed and marginalized. Since December, they have been holding a sit-in at the office of the Agency for the Revolutionary Martyrs and Wounded, demanding recognition.