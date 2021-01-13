$10,000 cash bond set for man charged with hiding a corpse

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested Tuesday in connection to another man's death made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Roger Minck is charged with hiding a corpse, selling drugs and burglary in relation to the death of Toby Cleasby of Gilmanton.

Cleasby went missing in November 2018 and his body was found a month later, laying on plastic and partly covered by a tarp, inside a duplex on Seymour Road.

The state crime lab said Minck's DNA was found on the tarp and the plastic beneath Cleasby's body.

On Wednesday in court, the state requested a $50,000 cash bond for Minck due to the seriousness of the allegations and his potential of being a flight risk.

Minck's defense team asked for a signature bond.

Cleasby's daughter Jennifer Click spoke in court via Zoom. She asked the judge to uphold the prosecution's recommendation for bond, arguing that Minck has poor judgment.

"The defendant is unwilling to cooperate with anyone including police, has poor judgment, disregards the law altogether, and has a very low self-accountability," Click said. "So I ask, who lets a family search for a loved one for 31 days knowing fair well where that person is?"

Judge Michael Schumacher issued a $10,000 cash bond for Minck with the condition that if he posts bond and is released, that he maintain sobriety and does not contact Cleasby's family.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 10.