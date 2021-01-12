Young shooting victim lost brother to gun violence in 2017

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 13-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot over the weekend lost her brother to gun violence in 2017. Nevaeha Ware had dreams of becoming a doctor, telling Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey in 2017 that she wanted to take care of the children who needed to go to the doctor but couldn’t afford to go. She told Causey how much she missed her brother who had died three days earlier. Police say Ware was a passenger in a vehicle in Milwaukee Saturday when someone in another vehicle fired several shots and struck her. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.