North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed all-out efforts to bolster his country’s nuclear deterrent during a major ruling party meeting where he earlier laid out plans to work toward salvaging the broken economy. Separately, Kim’s powerful sister criticized South Korea’s military for announcing the North held a military parade. Kim Yo Jong said such close tracking proved Seoul’s “hostile approach” toward its rival. At the Workers’ Party congress, Kim Jong Un called for reasserting greater state control over the economy, boosting agricultural production and prioritizing the chemicals and metal industries. Outsiders say that would be crucial to North Korean hopes to revitalize industrial production.