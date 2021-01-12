EXPLAINER: Who’s been charged in the deadly Capitol siege?

Prosecutors have brought dozens of cases after the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, and they promise more charges are to come as investigators work to identify more members of the pro-Trump mob. Investigators are combing through thousands of tips, photos, videos and social media accounts to collect evidence against the attackers who overran the Capitol to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next president. Authorities predict hundreds of criminal cases will ultimately be filed. They are considering sedition charges against some of the rioters.