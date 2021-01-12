EU regulator is considering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency says AstraZeneca and Oxford University have submitted an application for their COVID-19 vaccine to be licensed across the 27-nation European Union. In a statement Tuesday, the EU regulator said it has a request for the vaccine to be green-lighted and that it could be approved by Jan. 29. Coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna have already been approved in the EU. Britain gave the OK to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine last month. Elsewhere in Europe, the EU concluded early talks to secure 60 million doses of another coronavirus vaccine and Switzerland approved the Moderna shot.