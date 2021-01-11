Snow and heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A spate of rainy and snowy weather across the Balkans has left homes and fields flooded, disrupted road and sea traffic and caused power outages. In Serbia. authorities on Monday prepared to clear tons of garbage that piled on a lake in the southwest of the country after it was swept away from landfills by swollen rivers. Emergency measures also were declared in a southern municipality where over two dozen people had to evacuate their homes due to flooding. Floods were also reported in Albania and Kosovo while in Croatia a bus overturned on a highway early Monday injuring 8 people.