Meet the online gadget show, a hall of mirrors to the future

Every January, huge crowds descend on Las Vegas for the CES gadget show, an extravaganza of tech and glitz intended to set the tone for the coming year in consumer technology. CES starts this week, but thanks to the pandemic, it will be in a radical new format. This year, CES is reborn as a “virtual” show taking place only in cyberspace — one in which the new technology will only be viewable … via technology, aka video streams and chat. On display this year will be COVID-fighting “coronabots,” artificial intelligence-powered avatars and transparent TVs. But it’s not entirely clear exactly how all this all is going to work.