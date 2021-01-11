India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl. Sharma’s husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, announced the news to the world on Monday. He said the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.” The couple is extremely popular on social media and millions follow them across different platforms. Shortly after the announcement, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news. Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers congratulated the couple on social media. The as-yet unnamed baby — the couple’s first child — arrived nearly three years after Sharma and Kohli married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.