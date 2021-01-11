Clouds don’t budge Monday

Sunshine has been hard to come by in western Wisconsin this year. We are now 11 days into January and have seen at least 70% cloud cover for the past two weeks, extending all the way back into 2020.

If there is a silver lining to this gloomy weather, it's that it's been a mild start to the New Year, especially our overnight temperatures. We started out the day near 30 degrees, a full 25 degrees above our average high of 5 above zero.

As we head into Monday afternoon, clouds will hold on tight with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 30s. Clouds linger overnight into Tuesday morning, although there is a small chance we could see some breaks in the clouds Tuesday afternoon.

While not a guarantee, there is at least a chance some areas could see a few breaks of sun Tuesday, although chances are better Wednesday. That will be our last chance to see any breaks of sun into the weekend, as a system brings us the chance for a wintry mix changing over to snow Thursday into Friday.

That system is still a few days out, so there's still time to iron out the details on that one, but it will likely spell an end to the mild stretch of temperatures we have seen lately.