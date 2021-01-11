Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Russia for talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks in the Kremlin for the first time since a Russia-brokered truce has ended weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Nov. 10 peace deal ended 44 days of hostilities in which the Azerbaijani army routed Armenian forces and reclaimed control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands. Hostilities flared up in late September and the Azerbaijani military pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.