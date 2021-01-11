AP Exclusive: Biden inauguration theme: ‘America United’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The theme for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will be “America United.” Unity is an issue that’s long been a central focus for Biden but one that’s taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme “reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America.” The committee also announced that after he is officially inaugurated, Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and will be joined by three former presidents and their wives — a bipartisan show of unity.