You Ask, We Answer: who is Mt. Tom named for?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sunday's You Ask, We Answer question comes from Dan, who is wondering who Mt. Tom is named for.

According to a 1903 newspaper article written by Henry Cleveland Putnam, it is named for Thomas Randall. Thomas arrived in Eau Claire in 1845 and, 30 years later, wrote the book History of the Chippewa Valley, which is free on Google Books.



You might also wonder who Mt. Simon is named for. That one is named for Tom's brother Simon who was a partner in Eau Claire's very first sawmill.



And if you're wondering about their association with Adin Randall, the man with the statue in Randall Park, it seems the three knew each other but Tom and Simon were not related to Adin.

