What Biden’s Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden promised that his presidency would mean a return to normalcy. His Cabinet picks help demonstrate how he plans to deliver. The president-elect announced his final nominees this past week, filling out a team of two dozen people. They include seasoned federal hands, some with decades of experience in the departments they will lead. Many held prominent roles in the Obama administration. Biden’s Cabinet nominees have already begun meeting with interest groups and advocacy organizations as they prepare to run the government. His transition team has had what’s been described as an “open-door policy” toward advocacy groups for months.